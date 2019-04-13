Could Shaked join the Likud?

Report: Outgoing Justice Minister could join Likud now that the New Right failed to pass the electoral threshold.

Outgoing Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked could join the Likud party now that her New Right party has failed to pass the electoral threshold, Kan 11 News reported on Friday evening.

Shaked was in the past a member of the Likud before she left with Naftali Bennett in 2012 in order to join the Jewish Home party. Political sources told Kan 11 News that the move from the Jewish Home to the New Right was not easy for Shaked, and that she "did not like the move that Bennett dragged her into."

On Thursday night, the Central Elections Committee released the final results of the 2019 elections to the Knesset, confirming that the New Right party did not pass the 3.25% electoral threshold and will not be part of the 21st Knesset.

The New Right party said in response, "The results that were published are not final, and we continue to fight. We expect the media to show some more seriousness in its reports.”

"Over the course of the day, a war room was established at party headquarters that gathered about 1,000 failures and flaws in the voting process. At the beginning of the week we will receive the protocols and our hundreds of volunteers will compare them to the computerized results.”

"We will also address all the extreme irregularities discovered in the counting of the double envelopes. We will accept the voters' decision, but we will not give up until we know what it really is," stated the New Right.

Shaked and Bennett had hoped that the votes of IDF soldiers would put the New Right over the top.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)