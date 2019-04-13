Man sets himself on fire outside White House

Secret Service arrests man who set himself on fire outside the White House. Victim taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A man set himself on fire outside the White House on Friday, The Hill reports.

Four uniformed Secret Service officers were seen apprehending the suspect and carrying him face-down out of Lafayette Square, which is across the street from the executive mansion.

The man was riding an “electronic wheelchair-type scooter” when he set his jacket on fire while sitting on Pennsylvania Avenue outside the White House grounds, the agency said.

Uniformed officers “immediately responded, extinguished the fire and rendered first aid.”

The man was sent to a local hospital with “what appears to be non-life threatening injuries,” the Secret Service said.

Officers shut down Pennsylvania Avenue to the public and ushered people off the North Lawn, where television reporters appear on camera. Law enforcement also closed a block-long stretch of 17th Street, NW, to vehicles while police and fire personnel responded to the incident.

Last year, a man shot himself outside the White House. Following the incident, the White House was placed under lockdown, and reporters were told to shelter in place.

At the time of the incident, President Donald Trump was at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

In 2017, there were a series of security breaches at the White House.

In March of that year, a California man was arrested 17 minutes after he jumped the White House fence near the South Portico entrance.

Two month later, in May, the White House was placed on lockdown after a person attempted to jump over a bike rack used as a barrier along the north fence of the mansion, before being taken into custody.

Then, in November, the Secret Service arrested a Dallas man who allegedly traveled to Washington after threatening to kill "all white police" stationed at the White House.

