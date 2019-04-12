The people of Israel have spoken and the new prime minister is the old prime minister.
Despite facing serious opposition, the new Knesset will lean heavily right and appears to be more unified than in previous terms.
Tags:Radio, 2019 Elections
|
The day after the elections: Continuing or re-routing?
Will the new Knesset be better than the one before it? Is the fact that the prime minister was not replaced good or bad?
Netanyahu
Flash 90
The people of Israel have spoken and the new prime minister is the old prime minister.
Despite facing serious opposition, the new Knesset will lean heavily right and appears to be more unified than in previous terms.
Tags:Radio, 2019 Elections
More Arutz Sheva videos:
top