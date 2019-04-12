European rabbis urge: Protect yourselves and your children

Conference of European Rabbis urges parents to be alert over Pesach vacation, ensure all family members are vaccinated against measles.

The Conference of European Rabbis (CER) on Friday called on European Jews to take precautions to avoid becoming infected with measles.

CER is the primary Orthodox rabbinical alliance in Europe, and unites more than 700 religious leaders of Europe’s mainstream synagogue communities.

As many people head away for Pesach (Passover), CER President Chief Rabbi Goldschmidt issued a statement urging people to be aware of the current measles outbreak among part of the Jewish community.

"It is well known how dangerous measles is and the need to ensure all vaccinations are up to date," he said. "As many head on holiday for Pesach or to Pesach programs they need to be aware that they may be exposing themselves and their families to the disease and to take the necessary precautions."

"It is also important to note that those travelling are advised to get vaccinations for their children from six months of age and this is even more pressing given the exposure many within the wider Jewish community have had to the disease."

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), babies above the age of six months should receive the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine when traveling internationally. Since the vaccine is not always effective when it is administered before the age of one year, these children should still receive two doses of the vaccine at a later date, according to the vaccination schedule recommended in their hometown.