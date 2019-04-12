Live Online Post-Elections Q&A

This Sunday a live online event will be held analyzing the election results, how it will affect the next government coalition.

On Sunday April 14, Bet El Institutions will be hosting a free live online info session for people around the world who want to understand why the election results we so different from the polls, and how it will affect the make up of the next government coalition. The analysis and Q&A will be hosted by elections analyst and former MK Yaakov “Ketzaleh” Katz and Bet El Institutions’ Director of Development, Baruch Gordon.

Titled “How to understand…what in the world happened in the Israeli elections,” the analysis and Q&A is designed for those who have specific questions about the election results or those who simply want to gain a better understanding of how the dynamics of Israeli society caused many surprised in this election cycle.

The event will be held online on Sunday April 14 at 2:00pm EDT / 11:00am PDT / 9:00pm IDT. A complete replay will be emailed out to registrants who are unable to attend live (though they will not be able to participate in the Q&A session). Those interested can register here.