US Embassy announces new visa for Israelis

New US visa aims to help Israelis looking to invest in US.

The US Embassy in Israel on Friday announced the implementation of the US E-2 Investor Visa for Israeli nationals.

Beginning May 1, Israelis looking to develop, direct, or provide specialized skills to an enterprise in which the owner has invested a substantial amount of capital will be able to apply for the temporary (nonimmigrant) E-2 visa.

"With the implementation of this visa, Israeli investors now have the opportunity to invest in the US economy and send qualified employees to the United States. Likewise, US citizens will be eligible to apply for visas to invest in Israel," a statement from the Embassy read.

Last year, the US dropped the in-person interview for eligible Israelis looking to receive US visas.

The new guidelines allow an Israeli citizen who currently holds a valid tourist visa or a visa which expired within the last 12 months and who was over the age of 14 when he or she received the last visa to apply under the new visa renewal process.

No interview is required for those eligible, and the process can be completed without travelling to either the US embassy or consulate.