Brazil's President congratulates Netanyahu

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday tweeted congratulations to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on his "great" election win, AFP reported.

"Bibi is a great leader and we will continue working together for the prosperity and for the peace of our people, based on our values and deep beliefs," Bolsonaro wrote, using Netanyahu's nickname.

Bolsonaro recently visited Israel, where he announced that Brazil would be opening a trade office with diplomatic status in Jerusalem.

During the trip Bolsonaro joined Netanyahu on a visit to the Western Wall, becoming the first head of state to do so with an Israeli premier.

The question of whether Brazil will relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem has yet to be answered.

Bolsonaro announced after his election that he intended to uphold his campaign promise and move the Brazilian embassy to Jerusalem.

In announcing the trade office in Jerusalem, Brazil’s Foreign Minister, Ernesto Araujo, said the move would not come in place of the promised embassy move – but would be the first step towards an embassy relocation.

The Brazilian president has faced pressure from Arab countries not to go through with the embassy relocation promise.

The Arab League recently warned Bolsonaro that moving the embassy to Jerusalem would be a setback for relations with Arab countries.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) envoy to Brazil warned recently that moving Brazil’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem would be an "attack" on Palestinian people and a breach of international law.

However, Bolsonaro made clear earlier this week that he had not changed his mind about the relocation of the Brazilian embassy to Jerusalem.