NASA head congratulates Israel

NASA Administrator after Beresheet fails to land on the moon: I have no doubt that Israel and SpaceIL will continue to explore.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine on Thursday commended Israel for its attempt to land a spacecraft on the moon, even though the Beresheet spacecraft failed to land on the moon.

“While NASA regrets the end of the SpaceIL mission without a successful lunar landing of the Beresheet lander, we congratulate SpaceIL, the Israel Aerospace Industries and the state of Israel on the incredible accomplishment of sending the first privately funded mission into lunar orbit,” Bridenstine said in a statement.

“Every attempt to reach new milestones holds opportunities for us to learn, adjust and progress. I have no doubt that Israel and SpaceIL will continue to explore and I look forward to celebrating their future achievements,” he added.

The Israeli foreign ministry commented earlier on the spacecraft’s failure to land on the moon, saying in a statement, “Beresheet came the closest Israel ever has to land on the moon, but unfortunately the landing was not completed successfully.”

“We applaud SpaceIL for a tremendous scientific achievement, they made history by making Israel one of 7 nations who had ever orbited the moon. IAI is proud to be part of this amazing journey with SpaceIL that brought us to the moon. We will continue to lead Israel to unbelievable achievements,” it added.

“The Beresheet effect will continue to lead the children of Israel to dream about Beresheet 2.0!”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu promised after the attempted landing on the moon that Israel will try again.

"We will try again. We reached the moon but we want to land more softly and this will be on the next attempt. This very attempt is a tremendous achievement and I think that you see by all the applause here that we really are the fourth country to reach it. We will be the fourth country to land on the moon if we persist,” said Netanyahu.

“From my point-of-view, the eagle has landed. The State of Israel has taken off. Next time it will be better. An Israeli spacecraft will land on the moon whole. In another three years a spacecraft will land on the moon – whole," he added.