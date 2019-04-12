Students at University of California campus reject BDS

The student government at the University of California, Santa Barbara rejected an Israel divestment resolution, JTA reported on Thursday.

Santa Barbara is the only school in the University of California system whose student government has not passed a divestment proposal targeting Israel, according to the student newspaper, the Daily Nexus.

This marks the sixth time in seven years that an Israel divestment resolution has failed.

The latest fell in a 14-10 vote at 5:00 a.m. Thursday in a secret ballot following debate that started the previous evening, according to JTA.

The measure before the Associated Students of UC Santa Barbara, titled “A Resolution to Divest From Companies that Profit From Human Rights Violations in Israel/Palestine,” called on the student government’s advisory committee, the university and its treasury, and the UC Regents to withdraw investments from companies that profit from alleged human rights violations by the Israeli government against the Palestinian people.

About 100 students spoke at the meeting, with some calling the resolution “inherently anti-Semitic”, according to the Daily Nexus.

There have been several attempts to boycott Israel by individual educational institutions in the US.

Recently, the president of California's Pitzer College vetoed a move voted upon by students and faculty to suspend the college’s study abroad partnership with the University of Haifa.

College President Melvin Oliver in rejecting the motion said, “I am refusing to permit Pitzer College to take a position that I believe will only harm the College.”

“The recommendation puts in place a form of academic boycott of Israel and, in the process, sets us on a path away from the free exchange of ideas, a direction which ultimately destroys the academy’s ability to fulfill our educational mission,” Oliver wrote in a statement.

In response to Oliver’s veto, the Student Senate of Pitzer College drafted a resolution calling for his removal.

Last week, Brown University President Christina Paxson said she will not act on an undergraduate student referendum calling for the university to divest from companies doing business with Israel.

In early March, the student government at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania voted to approve a resolution calling on the school to divest from companies that do business with Israel related to Judea and Samaria.

In December of 2018, the Student Government Assembly (SGA) at New York University (NYU) voted in favor of a BDS-type resolution calling for the divestment of companies that do business with the IDF.