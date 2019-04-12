UTJ to appeal against election results

The heads of the United Torah Judaism party, Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman and Finance Committee Chairman MK Moshe Gafni, announced on Thursday night that they would appeal against the publication of the final results of the Knesset elections until the complaints submitted to the Central Elections Committee are looked into.

According to members of the party's election committee, Rabbi Avraham Weber and Attorney Rabbi Avraham Justman, in a number of polling stations with hundreds of votes undoubtedly belonging to UTJ because they are in haredi areas, voting data of other parties was mistakenly recorded at the expense of United Torah Judaism.

UTJ has made it clear that if the request is not accepted, the party will take all possible legal measures to remedy what needs to be corrected.

According to the results of the elections released on Thursday night, United Torah Judaism receives seven seats in the 21st Knesset. The chairman of the Central Elections Committee, Judge Hanan Melcer, stressed that the results published on Thursday night “are not the official results that will be published on April 17, 2019 and submitted to President Reuven Rivlin.”

"We reserve the right to examine the results using various additional control tools that the committee operates, in order to reflect the voting in the results, in a manner that is beneficial and in accordance with the Knesset Elections Law, and therefore these results are still subject to changes and adjustments," he added.