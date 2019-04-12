Pompeo congratulates Netanyahu

Secretary of State on Twitter: Mazal Tov to Netanyahu on his re-election. The US-Israel alliance is unbreakable.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on his victory in this week’s Knesset election.

“Mazal Tov to PM Netanyahu on his re-election, and to the people of Israel on exercising their freedom to vote. The U.S.-Israel alliance is unbreakable. We will continue to work together to address common threats and strengthen the bond between our democracies,” he tweeted.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump called Netanyahu from Air Force One to congratulate him on his election victory. The President warmly congratulated the Prime Minister and the people of Israel.

Netanyahu thanked Trump for his great support of Israel, including the recognition of Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, as well as for the strong stand against the Iranian regime, including the President's recent decision against the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

The two leaders again expressed their appreciation for the abiding friendship between them and their countries. They agreed to continue closely working together in the coming years for both Israel and the United States.

Later on Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence also called Netanyahu to congratulate him.

Pence tweeted about his conversation with Netanyahu, writing, “Spoke to Prime Minister Netanyahu and offered my congratulations on his historic victory!”

He added that thanks to US President Donald Trump and Netanyahu, “the bonds between America & Israel have never been stronger. America stands with Israel!”