Tragedy during tryouts for Paratroopers Brigade

18-year-old who was critically injured in bus accident in the Negev dies of his injuries.

An 18-year-old who was critically injured on Thursday when a bus rolled over near Kibbutz Shomria in southern Israel has died of his injuries.

The young man was an IDF recruit who was in the trial period prior to selection for the Paratroopers Brigade. Five other youths, who were also in the process of being drafted, were injured in the accident as well.

The Military Police and the Israel Police have opened a joint investigation into the circumstances of the accident. The families of the victims have been notified.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, "The IDF sends condolences to the family and continues to accompany it and the families of the injured."

The five young men who were injured were evacuated to hospitals in ambulances and a Magen David Adom helicopter. The bus driver was detained for questioning by the police.