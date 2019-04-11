Plea bargain in Duma affair? Chief rabbi of Tzfat will decide

Journalist Carmel Dangor reported on Kan 11 News that right-wing activists are exerting pressure on the minor not to sign the plea bargain.

The rabbi of Tzfat, Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, may decide if the minor accused in the Duma affair will sign a plea bargain.

Journalist Carmel Dangor reported on Kan 11 News that right-wing activists are exerting pressure on the minor not to sign the plea bargain.

The family of the main defendant, Amiram Ben Uliel, also objected to the arrangement. At the beginning of the week, Rabbi Eliyahu entered the picture and was asked to mediate between the two sides.

The State Prosecutor's Office is negotiating a plea bargain with the minor accused of involvement in planning the murder of the Dawabsha family in the village of Duma.

The indictment charges the minor of conspiring to commit a crime motivated by racism, six charges for committing a series of arson offenses as well as charges of malicious damage stemming from racial motives.