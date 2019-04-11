Election Committee to release results by midnight

The chairman of the Central Elections Committee, Justice Hanan Meltzer, promised Thursday evening that the results of the elections for the 21st Knesset will be published by midnight tonight.

Meltzer said there may be changes in the results later on. "Certain changes can still take place as a result of the control procedures that we are undertaking. The election committee's control teams identified this morning a technical malfunction that emerged from the export interface that transfers the duplicate envelope data from the core system of the Elections Committee to the site."

"I would like to emphasize that no fault has been discovered in the isolated core system from the Internet or in the counting of the votes of the voters. The data that will appear at midnight on our website are accurate and they will be presented to the President of Israel in my conversations with him.

Judge Meltzer added, "I would like to emphasize that during the entire day I was in constant contact with security officials who confirmed that there was no information linking the problem to cyber events."