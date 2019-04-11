Ilhan Omar condemned for downplaying 9/11 attacks

Many people were appalled by Omar's description of one of the world's most deadly terror attacks as 'some people did something.'

Dem. Rep. Ilhan Omer accused Fox News host Brian Kilmeade of incitement against her on Wednesday for his comment calling into question her American loyalty, according to an Associated Press report."You have to wonder if she’s an American first," Kilmeade said on a Fox & Friends show about the Minnesota representative.

Kilmeade's comment about Omar was triggered by a speech that Omar gave to the Council on American-Islamic Relations’ (CAIR) Los Angeles chapter on March 23, according to the AP report. Omar explained during the course of the speech that CAIR was founded as a result of the prejudice that Muslim-Americans suffered following the Sept. 11 attacks. As she put it, Muslim-Americans suffered because "some people did something."

“I didn’t intend to question whether Rep. Omar is an American,” Kilmeade wrote on Twitter. “I am questioning how any American, let along a United States congresswoman, could downplay the 9/11 attacks.”

Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas responded to the report on Twitter, saying, "First Member of Congress to ever describe terrorists who killed thousands of Americans on 9/11 as 'some people who did something.' Unbelievable."

Omar claimed that the comment was "dangerous incitement" in light of the death threats she received in March.

“My love and commitment to our country and that of my colleagues should never be questioned,” Omar wrote on her Twitter account on Wednesday. “We are ALL Americans."

Kilmeade is not the first Fox News host to be criticized in the past month following comments about Omar. On March 9, Jeanine Pirro, host of the Fox News show Justice with Judge Jeanine strongly condemned Omar for her accusation against American Jews about their "allegiance to a foreign country," questioning her loyalty to the United States in light of her Muslim faith.

"Omar wears a hijab which according to the Quran 33:59 tells women to cover so they won't get molested," Pirro said. "Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?"

Pirro's comment was met with widespread criticism and Fox News condemned Pirro's statement. "We strongly condemn Jeanine Pirro's comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar. They do not reflect those of the network and we have addressed the matter with her directly."

A week later, Justice With Judge Jeanine, one of the network's highest ranking weekend shows, failed to air at its usual time-slot.

Fox News has not commented on Kilmeade's remark about Omar.