NY Cleric Muhammad Ibn Muneer: 'Muslims should hate non-Muslims'

The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) reported on a Q&A session uploaded to the Hadith Disciple YouTube channel last year, where New York cleric Mufti Muhammad Ibn Muneer said there are different ways of dealing with different types of Jews. He cited the Islamic principle of Al-Bara Wal-Wala (disavowal and loyalty), which he says is, as "explained by Ibn Al-Qayyim and many others... simply summed up as loving the Muslims and hating the non-Muslims... Buddhist, Hindu, this, that, so on and so forth."

He underlined that if his Jewish neighbor is "trying to do me physical harm... I have the right to defend myself." He continued: "Look at history" when Jews and Muslims lived together and "the Muslims ran the country [and] the Jews were the minority.... The moment there is oppression" – that's "a whole different story."

In a Q&A session uploaded a year later, he expanded on the subject, saying that a Muslim cannot maintain a close relationship with infidels with whom he had been friends prior to accepting Islam and that Muslims cannot treat non-Muslim as friends. They may be treated with respect and friendliness in order to invite them to Islam, he said, but only a pious Muslim is worthy of a close, trusting friendship.

He added that it may be Islamically impermissible to wear soccer jerseys that have the names of non-Muslims or that contain symbols of something other than Islam, and that buying designer clothing might be supporting people who are bombing Muslims in "Palestine".