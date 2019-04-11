Feiglin: We're not going anywhere, Zehut will continue

'Despite the smear campaigns, the delegitimization and dehumanization we suffered,120,000 Israelis voted for Zehut,' Feiglin says.

Moshe Feiglin has no intention of stopping despite Zehut's failure to garner enough votes to enter the next Knesset, and on Thursday morning announced his intention to continue fundraising and recruiting volunteers for the continuation of Zehut.

Feiglin is still holding on to a ray of hope that he'll receive enough votes when the IDF soldiers' votes are recounted but he has already begun to recognize the new reality in which Zehut is not part of the Knesset.

Nevertheless, Feiglin announced that he would continue being active in politics and declared: "We're not going anywhere."

"I regard the 2019 elections as an important step to a much higher goal than just entering the Knesset," Feiglin wrote in a Facebook post, "and with that viewpoint, we experienced tremendous success."

"Despite the smear campaigns, the delegitimization and dehumanization we suffered,120,000 Israelis voted for Zehut. These 120,000 people are the basis of a new political base in Israel - a basis of freedom. Another 150,000 people who planned to vote for Zehut according to all the polls but were deterred and went back to their traditional voting patterns at the last minute - they're also a group of potential supporters that could easily be reconnected to Zehut," Feiglin added.

"Real revolutions, deep revolutions, take time to develop," Feiglin noted. "We're not going anywhere. The hope that we planted is a responsibility that we're not retreating from. We'll continue building on the firm foundation we established in the winter of 2019."

"G-d simply told us two things. You touched something huge that no one can ignore. And you, the new fruit, are not yet ripe enough - and the people, on the other hand, are still not ready to accept you. If that's the will of G-d, then this is the best outcome."



"We already started taking steps to continue the journey," Feiglin declared. "We'll use our precious time to mature the fruit, explain, educate, persuade, create more channels of communication - we'll reach every Israeli with the message of freedom."

"Nobody will be able to claim anymore that we're Nazis who want to cancel the National Insurance Institute and kill the disabled - no one will buy these stories anymore because all the questions have already been answered," Feiglin concluded.