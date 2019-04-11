Herzog: Blue and White may be the new Labor party

Jewish Agency leader says Labor party's historic role in development of Israel has come to an end.

The Labor party's historic role in the creation and development of the State of Israel may have come to an end, according to Jewish Agency Chairman Yitzhak Herzog.

"I say something painful, maybe Blue and White is the new Mapai (the party which ruled Israel for the first 29 years of the Jewish State's existence and evolved into the modern Labor party). Perhaps so. Or maybe the party will rise up like a phoenix and organize and rebuild. It has made a series of mistakes on the timeline that many of its members and leaders have not noticed or are blind to," Herzog said in an interview with Kan Bet Radio.

Herzog rejected the suggestion that the Blue and White party had created a failed coalition of parties. "They built an interesting mix, but there were things that created contradictions. It's not correct to say that the formula does not work."

"They made a big effort and the big question is whether they will succeed in keeping this alignment together in the future," added Herzog.