Labor MK: Gabbay needs to throw in the towel

MK Cabel: 'In the business world, he would have been sent packing if he had brought a company to a situation like this.'

MK Eitan Cabel slammed the chairman of his party, Avi Gabbay, following the party's poor showing in the elections.

"It's sad that we need to ask him apologetically to get up and resign," Cabel said in an interview with Reshet Bet over the fact that Gabbay has not resigned so far.

"In the business world, he would have been sent packing if he had brought a company to a situation like this."

"I warned months ago that with Gabbay we would be close to the threshold, because he prevents any possibility of alliances," Cabel said.

"He should have listened to my advice already then and resigned or moved to the second slot, now he has to throw in the towel."