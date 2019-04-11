Czech President congratulates Netanyahu

Czech President Milos Zeman on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu over his victory in the Knesset elections.

“I hope that in the future we will have many opportunities to continue our fruitful cooperation and, last but not least, to fulfill my dream, namely to move the Czech embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem,” Zeman wrote to Netanyahu.

The Czech President has long called for his country to relocate its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

The Czech Republic recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in December of 2017, following US President Donald Trump's recognition of the city as Israel's capital.

While Zeman has advocated for the relocation of the embassy, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has ruled out Zeman’s suggestion, saying Trump’s move “is not good. You can see the reactions.”

Zeman visited Israel last November, where he opened the Czech House in Jerusalem, which will include representatives of the Czech government as the first stage before the embassy is transferred to the capital.