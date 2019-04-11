The goal: 2.5 million residents in Judea and Samaria

Daniella Weiss, one of the leaders of the Nachala movement, on Wednesday called, in the light of the results of the elections, for an additional 1.5 million Israeli citizens to strengthen the settlement enterprise in Judea and Samaria.

"The Likud and the right have succeeded and now they have to get to work and expand the entire area, to say ‘welcome’ to two million Jews in Judea and Samaria," Weiss said in an interview with Arutz Sheva.

"I hear satisfaction, mostly from the youth, over the expected declaration of sovereignty, but every boy and girl who grows up in this period should know after the victory of the right that the entire land of Israel is ours and we will no longer live in enclaves,” she continued.

“It is not enough to add housing units in existing communities, but rather to maintain legal state building throughout the entire area. And I also call on KKL to use their billions to redeem land in places that Arabs have taken over. We also need to establish a bank that will provide comfortable mortgages for all the young couples who will come," said Weiss.

Weiss expressed hope that US President Donald Trump, who has already recognized Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, will continue and recognize Israeli sovereignty in Shechem and Hevron.

"We have many tasks ahead, and I expect the elected government - and I hope that Bennett and Shaked get into the Knesset as well - to act with the deep understanding that the connection to Israel and Judea and Samaria will receive massive momentum toward two million residents."

"I propose to the right-wing government that it adopt Edmond Levy's report and hope that Trump will also understand that, just as he recognized Jerusalem as the eternal capital and the Israeli Golan Heights, he will also understand that Shechem and Hevron are the inalienable assets of the Jewish people," she concluded.

Listen to the interview with Daniella Weiss (in Hebrew):

