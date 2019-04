A politics professor from the Hebrew University talks about the mistakes of Benny Gantz and the chances that Netanyahu completes his term.

Reuven Hazan, a politics professor at Jerusalem’s Hebrew University, thinks that Benny Gantz embarrassed himself with his early announcement of his victory in the elections.

“Gantz gave a victory speech last night but woke up this morning with a hangover,” Hazan said.

"This is a clear beginning of Netanyahu's fifth term, but his fifth term might end up being his shortest one. In another year, we might be in a battle for either leadership of the Likud or another election."