Watch: Uber driver tries to break into passenger's home
Uber driver arrested for burglarizing home in San Mateo, CA, after dropping off home's residents at airport.
Car with UBER logo
iStock
More Arutz Sheva videos:
|
MainAll NewsIn Other News...Watch: Uber driver tries to break into passenger's home
Watch: Uber driver tries to break into passenger's home
Uber driver arrested for burglarizing home in San Mateo, CA, after dropping off home's residents at airport.
Car with UBER logo
iStock
More Arutz Sheva videos:
top