1 wounded in South Carolina hospital shooting

Suspect opens fire at medical center in Orangeburg, SC, one wounded. Suspect taken into custody.

Police in Orangeburg County, South Carolina said a shooter was in custody after wounding a victim Wednesday morning at the The Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg, WCSC reported.

Hospital spokesperson Delandous Haynes said the shooting happened at 8:45 a.m, and that one person was shot. The victim later underwent surgery, he said.

It is unclear to what extent the victim was wounded.

“The hospital will remain on lockdown while the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Department conducts a room-by-room search to confirm that any additional threats have been eliminated,” Hayes said.

The suspect's identity has not yet been released, according to WCSC.