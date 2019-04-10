J'lem mayor meets with US amb. over cooperative efforts

Mayor Moshe Leon meets with Amb. David Friedman. 'To do all that is necessary so that the work of the embassy is optimal.'

The mayor of Jerusalem, Moshe Leon, met today, Wednesday, with US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman.

The meeting was held at the US embassy in the capital. The two discussed the work of the embassy in the city, on assistance asked from the Jerusalem municipality and issues of joint work involving dialogue between embassy and municipal officials.

''I'm proud the US Embassy operates from Israel's capital," said Leon. '' I congratulate the honorary ambassador on joint and fruitful work. I ordered the municipality to do all that is necessary so that the work of the embassy is optimal in everything connected to city services.”

Ambassador Friedman said, "I thank Mayor Moshe Leon on the personal attention, desire and readiness to support the needs the embassy in Jerusalem.”