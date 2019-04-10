

'Glad Airbnb has seen the error of its ways' National Council of Young Israel praises Airbnb's cancellation of policy against Judea and Samaria, thanking Florida governor for efforts. Arutz Sheva Staff,

Reuters Governor Ron DeSantis Jewish group The National Council of Young Israel (NCYI) today praised a decision by Airbnb to abandon its plan to delist homes in Judea and Samaria in Israel. The company also announced that it would contribute any proceeds that are generated from bookings in those regions to non-profit humanitarian organizations. After its initial declaration about placing restrictions on bookings in Israel, Airbnb was sued over its policy, both in the United States and Israel. “The National Council of Young Israel welcomes Airbnb’s reversal of its imprudent decision to ban listings in Judea and Samaria,” said NCYI President Farley Weiss. “Airbnb’s commitment to bar rentals in certain Israeli locales was completely discriminatory and fostered further support for the anti-Semitic BDS movement. We are glad that the company has seen the error of its ways and aborted its prejudicial plan which unduly impugned Israel.” In addition, the National Council of Young Israel thanked Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, who denounced Airbnb when it first imposed the restrictions on bookings in Judea and Samaria. As a result of Airbnb’s position, Governor DeSantis placed the company on Florida’s Scrutinized Companies List. “We are extremely grateful to Governor DeSantis for his strong leadership on this issue,” said Weiss. “The Governor’s public denunciation of Airbnb when it initially announced its Israel ban, and his resolve to counteract the bigoted policy, was a testament to his staunch support for the State of Israel and his willingness to oppose the anti-Semitic BDS movement not just with words, but with action as well.”

