'I wept from excitement'

Dr. Hagi Ben-Artzi, a lecturer at Bar-Ilan University and brother-in-law of Prime Minister Netanyahu, welcomed the victory of the nationalist camp.

Speaking with Arutz Sheva, he said, "We were blessed with a great and revealed miracle, a real revolution. Other results would have brought disaster to the people of Israel and the Torah of Israel, and the Holy One, blessed be He, saved us from their hands. I said Hallel (a joyful prayer to G-d in times of salvation for the Jewish people) with excitement over the fact that the right-wing bloc of the people of Israel that is connected to Judaism, Torah, and the land of Israel, was victorious.”

"We have prayed in recent weeks with tears and we have been blessed to sanctify his name for an inconceivable victory, and I hope that tomorrow I will be able to say Hallel once more when Bennett enters thanks to the soldiers' votes.”

Ben-Artzi is proud of his sister Sara Netanyahu and her husband, the prime minister. "I stayed up to see the speech of Bibi, who appeared with my sister Sara, and I must say that I was proud of them. I have criticized them in the past out of pain but out of great love, and yesterday I wept with excitement and it was a pity I was not there to embrace them.”

"Now that Bibi has explicitly announced that he will apply Israeli law to all the settlements in Judea and Samaria, I congratulate him, ‘Be strong and have courage.’ I really admire this couple, Bibi and Sara, who sacrifice themselves and enter a fifth term. I also give encouragement to Bibi to succeed in the legal process, most of which sounds fabricated, and he should continue to lead the Jewish people with full force."