Trump: 'Ilhan Omar keeps assaulting Jews'

President Trump slams Ilhan Omar for 'targeting Jews', blasts her over attack on Trump's Jewish adviser Stephen Miller.

President Donald Trump slammed Minnesota Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar Tuesday, accusing her of ‘targeting’ and ‘assaulting’ Jews, after Omar accused a Jewish adviser to the president of being a “white nationalist”.

On Tuesday, Omar, who has been embroiled in a string of controversies sparked by her accusations against AIPAC and American supporters of Israel, accused White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller – who is Jewish - of being a “white nationalist”.

“Stephen Miller is a white nationalist,” Omar tweeted Tuesday. “The fact that he still has influence on policy and political appointments is an outrage.”

Later that day, President Trump slammed Omar in a series of tweets, accusing her of targeting Jews.

“She (Congresswoman Omar) keeps on assaulting Jews...” Trump tweeted, quoting a Jewish businessman who appeared on Fox Business.

“What’s completely unacceptable is for Congesswoman Omar to target Jews, in this case Stephen Miller.”

Omar later responded to Trump’s tweets, writing “In the words of my 6 year-old daughter, ‘Knock it off. You’re the president.’”

Miller, a former aide to then-Senator Jeff Sessions, was tapped to serve as President Trump’s senior advisor following the 2016 election. He has been seen as one of the principle architects of Trump’s immigration policies.

Trump mocked Omar over the weekend, telling a gathering of Jewish Republicans that the Minnesota freshman lawmaker “doesn’t like Israel.”

Omar, Somalian-born refugee and immigrant to the US, has come under fire for a string of comments on Israel and supporters of Israel, which Republicans and even some Democrats say are thinly-veiled anti-Semitic tropes.