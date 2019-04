90% of the votes counted. Shas will enjoy eight seats in the 21st Knesset, United Torah Judaism - seven and Liberman - six.

2019 elections results: After about 90% of the votes have been counted, this is the distribution of seats:

Likud - 37

Blue and White - 36

Shas - 8

United Torah Judaism - 7

Yisrael Beytenu - 6

Labor - 6

Kulanu - 5

Union of Right-Wing Parties - 5

Meretz - 5

Hadash-Ta'al - 5

New Right - 0

Balad-Ra'am - 0

Zehut - 0

Gesher - 0