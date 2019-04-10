Rabbi Rafi Peretz: We are on Netanyahu's side and will insist on all our principles, the Land of Israel and the Jewish character of Israel.

The chairman of the Union of Right-Wing Parties, Rabbi Rafi Peretz, responded to the exit polls that predict between four and five seats for his party.

"The public said that there is one home for religious Zionism, and that is the Jewish Home and the National Union. This is the decades old home which has proven itself, a home that the public wants," Peretz told Arutz Sheva.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu called, I spoke to him. I told him that we were going to a government headed by him which will be right-wing in nature. He said that this is what he is going for, we are on his side and we will insist on all our principles, the Land of Israel and the Jewish character of Israel," he stressed.