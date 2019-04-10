The goals: Sovereignty and the overrule clause

Smotrich: We will enter into a dialogue with the prime minister and agree on basic principles so we can recommend him to the president.

MK Bezalel Smotrich (Union of Right-Wing Parties) responded to the exit polls published following the elections for the 21st Knesset, which predict his party will win between four and five Knesset seats.

“The picture tonight is complicated. There is a majority for the right-wing bloc. If there is anything that preserved the rule of the right and will allow for the establishment of a right-wing government, it is the responsibility we showed in our connection with Otzma Yehudit," Smotrich told Arutz Sheva.

"I want to thank the partners and the Otzma Yehudit activists who voted, you have a very large part in preserving the Land of Israel. We have tremendous satisfaction with this great privilege."

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke on the phone with Smotrich and with Rabbi Rafi Peretz on Tuesday evening.

"Netanyahu expressed his intention to form a right-wing government and we see ourselves as senior partners in it. We will enter into a dialogue with the prime minister. We will agree on basic principles and on principles of action so that we can recommend him to the president in a quiet manner," said Smotrich.

He presented two of the principles on which he said he will insist in the coalition negotiations. "Two days have passed since Netanyahu promised to impose sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. So sovereignty is an important goal for this government, the overrule clause is an important goal, and of course we will have important capabilities of influence and leadership," he said.

"We showed responsibility, religious Zionism proved that the way is much more important than people. I hope that Bennett and Shaked will pass the threshold," concluded Smotrich.