Erdan: Gantz cannot establish a coalition

Likud Minister takes a jab at Gantz: Some give speeches, some are already discussing the next coalition.

Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud) responded in an interview with Kan 11 News to the results of the television exit polls following the elections to the 21st Knesset.

“From here it will only improve [in favor of the Likud]. As we said all along, Gantz cannot establish a coalition without support, from outside or from within, of the Arab parties. And therefore, the person with the greatest chance [to form a government] is Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, and I think that what he said all along, that if no one has more than 60 recommendations, it could be that the largest party forms the government – he was right,” said Erdan.

Erdan also took a jab at Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz, who earlier declared victory in a speech before activists.

"There are those who give speeches and there are those who are closing the make-up of the government and the next coalition," he said.