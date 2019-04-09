Rabbi Peretz: We saved the national camp

Rabbi Rafi Peretz: "When we are given a mission, we tackle it and we win.

The chairman of the Union of Right-Wing Parties, Rabbi Rafi Peretz, arrived at the party headquarters in Kfar Maccabiah on Tuesday evening and responded to the election results as reflected in the TV exit polls.

"We had a mission: to save our home. Not only did we achieve the mission up and saved our home, we saved the entire national camp. Because when we are given a mission, we, the sons and daughters of religious Zionism, tackle it and win," Peretz said.

National Union chairman Bezalel Smotrich said, "We will establish a right-wing government. I call on the haredi parties to join hands."

Smotrich stressed that Itamar Ben-Gvir would be a member of the next Knesset. "Otzma Yehudit activists saved the right-wing bloc," he stressed.

A Channel 13 News exit poll found that the Likud and Blue and White parties each win 36 Knesset seats. Labor, Shas, Hadash-Ta'al and United Torah Judaism each receive seven Knesset seats.

The Union of Right-Wing parties, the New Right, Meretz, and Yisrael Beytenu each win four seats. Zehut, Ra’am-Balad and Gesher do not pass the electoral threshold.

The right-wing bloc, according to the Channel 13 News exit poll, stands at 66 seats, while the center-left bloc has 54 seats.

A Channel 12 News exit poll shows that the Blue and White Party is the largest party in Israel with 37 seats. Likud has 33 seats, Ra’am-Balad has six seats, Hadash with six seats, the Labor Party has six seats and Shas has six seats as well.

Meretz has five seats, United Torah Judaism - 7, the Union of Right-Wing Parties - 5, Moshe Kahlon’s Kulanu with four seats, Yisrael Beytenu - 5. The Gesher, New Right and Zehut parties do pass the electoral threshold.

According to the results of the Kan 11 News exit poll, the Likud wins 36 seats, Blue and White wins 37 seats, and Labor has 8 seats.

Hadash-Ta'al - 6 seats, United Torah Judaism - 7 seats, the Union of Right-Wing Parties - 5 seats, Shas - 7, Meretz - 5, Kulanu – 5 seats, Yisrael Beytenu - 4 seats. Ra’am-Balad, Zehut and Gesher do not pass the threshold.