'We look out for soldiers, the soldiers will look out for us'

New Right chairman hopes his party will enter the 21st Knesset: We are certain in the justice of our path.

New Right chairman Education Minister Naftali Bennett responded to the results of the television exit polls which predict that his party is on the edge of the electoral threshold.

"We are confident in the justice of our way, we have patience and a spirit, we believe in this path and we will succeed. You, the activists and members of the list, each of you, you are the best team in the State of Israel and we will succeed," said Bennett.

The Minister of Education told the activists, "May your spirit not fall, leadership is tested in difficult moments, we have patience, great faith and nerves of iron. We take care of the soldiers and the soldiers will take care of us. We are certain of the justice of our path."

Minister Ayelet Shaked responded to the exit polls and said, "I'm sure we'll pass, and I'm sure we'll be fine. We've got a lot of work to do. I started my work in the legal system and have a lot more to do. We do not give up. We'll go to bed and get up tomorrow morning to see the real results.”