Blue/White: 37; Likud: 33; Ra'am: 6; Hadash/Ta'al: 6; Labor: 6; Meretz: 5; Shas: 6; Aguda: 7; Right Union: 5; Kahlon: 4; Liberman: 5. Gesher, New Right, Zehut out.

Final results will only arrive tomorrow. However, this did not stop Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid from already declaring victory, issuing a joint statement saying, "We won! The Israeli public has had their say! Thank you to the thousands of activists and over a million voters. These elections have a clear winner and a clear loser. Netanyahu promised 40 seats and lost. The President can see the picture and should call on the winner to form the next government. There is no other option!”

New Right Chairman Naftali Bennett issued a statement saying ""Friends, don't let your spirit fall. Leadership is tested in difficult moments. We have patience, faith, and nerves of steel.

"The New Right will pass, and it will pass well. We're certain of the justice of our path.

"Ayelet and I say to all our supporters: You're the most amazing team there is! Soon we'll be down to meet our wonderful supporters."

One report said only 600 votes are missing for Bennett to pass the threshold.

Prime Minister Netanyahu in his first response said: "The right-wing bloc led by the Likud won a clear victory, and I thank the citizens of Israel for their trust."

Prime Minister Netanyahu has already talked to party leaders about entering the coalition, his people said.

Flash 90 Shas HQ celebrations