Right Parties Union Otzma Yehudit candidate: If Right doesn't want home bulldozed, get to the polls urgently.

Right Parties Union Otzma Yehudit candidate Itamar Ben-Gvir calls on voters to flock to the polls so that no leftist government will be formed.

In response to reports of low voter turnout in Judea and Samaria, Ben-Gvir said, "If the right-wing public doesn't want its home bulldozed, they had better make haste rush to the polls."

He says "the Trump Plan is around the corner and if there isn't a 100% voter rate on the Right, Netanyahu will join Gantz instead of us and a leftist government will be formed."

Ben-Gvir added: "The public in Judea and Samaria is a community of self-sacrifice, but if they don't want to be expelled from their homes, they must go out and vote and get everyone out now to the polls."