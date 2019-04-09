'No fishing' sign submerged in Kinneret rising waters

A no-fishing sign accustomed to a low Kinneret was photographed completely submerged, as the blessed rains this year continue to fill Israel's freshwater lake.

Each additional centimeter in the Sea of Galilee is 1.7 million cubic meters, equivalent to one billion, seven hundred million liters, or 374 million gallons of water.

It comes out that for every centimeter the Kinneret rises, an individual could take a shower for 2,776 years.

Since the beginning of the rainy season, the lake has risen by about three meters. The Kinneret has to rise another three meters to be full.