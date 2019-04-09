Ali Larijani, Speaker of the Iranian Majlis, said in an April 7, 2019 interview on Al-Jazeera network (Qatar) that he does no

Iranian Majlis (Parliament) Speaker Ali Larijani said in an interview Sunday on Al-Jazeera network (Qatar) that he does not think the U.S. has lost its mind to the extent that it would add the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to its list of terrorist organizations, and that if this were to happen, Iran would in turn consider the U.S. military and the Pentagon to be terrorist organizations, as well, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

The interviewer asked Larijani if this would mean that Iran would attack the U.S. military in Iraq or in situations where it is close to Iranian forces, but Larijani answered there is no need to elaborate further on the matter and that the meaning is sufficiently clear.

The interview was conducted before the U.S. declared it was adding the IRGC to its list of terror organizations.