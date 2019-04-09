MK Oren Hazan meets Moshe Feiglin during tour of Tel Aviv beach and confronts him: 'Dope up the public with drugs and slogans.'

Tzomet Party Chairman MK Oren Hazan encountered Zehut Party Chairman Moshe Feiglin during a tour of the Tel Aviv beach.

Hazan accused Feiglin of benumbing the public with drugs and slogans but avoided discussing specific social policy. Feiglin evaded and refrained from responding to Hazan's provocation.

MK Hazan added: "Fakelin lies to all of us and blinds the public with false promises of drugs and slogans. Even worse, he puts the entire Right in danger. That's why I came to give him a smack.

"I, as opposed to Fakelin, don't evade difficult questions and I put the whole truth in your face - caring for the elderly and Holocaust survivors and for the young couples - all of these require that the Tzomet party under my leadership deal with them in the next Knesset."