Low voter turnout in Judea and Samaria

Local council heads in Judea and Samaria called on the electorate to leave their homes and vote, noting that voter turnout in Judea and Samaria is lower than in previous elections.

The council heads are concerned that the low turnout could result in the election of a left-wing government that is not friendly to Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

Yigal Dimoni, director general of the Yesha Council, said in a conversation with Arutz Sheva, "As of 4 PM, the percentage of voting in the settlements is relatively low compared to previous elections."

"Some of the mayors go through a house to call the residents to vote, we are in the last few hours, it's not a right but a duty of every resident to look after the future," he added.

According to data published by the Central Elections Committee of the Knesset, voter turnout as of 4 PM stood at 42.8%. This represents a decrease of 2.6% compared with the previous elections in 2015.

Beginning this morning, the leaders of the right-wing parties called for voters to leave their homes and vote. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu visited a beach in Netanya and called on bathers to vote instead of just enjoying their days off.