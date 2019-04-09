Veteran Lebanese journalist: 'Beirut and Lebanon are top priorities and for me, Beirut is more important than Jerusalem or Golan Heights.'

Lebanese journalist Nadim Koteich said in an interview Saturday on Al-Jadeed/New TV (Lebanon) that he supports U.S. President Trump's foreign policies and that since he is not American or Israeli, he does not care about U.S. President Trump's domestic policies, nor does he care that Israeli PM Binyamin Netanyahu's domestic policies are oppressive towards Palestinians, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

He said that as a Lebanese citizen, he cares most about Israel's policies vis-à-vis Iran. Koteich said that Iran is playing a destructive role in Lebanon and in the region. He added that Beirut and Lebanon are his top priorities and that for him, Beirut is more important than Jerusalem or the Golan Heights.

He said: "Under no circumstances am I willing to pay the price for the Golan Heights." Koteich is a veteran journalist at Future TV (Lebanon).