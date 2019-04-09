Rabbi Peretz: Expect election day surprises

Rabbi Rafi Peretz, chairman of the Jewish Home party and the Unioted Right list, toured the polling stations in Jerusalem together with Deputy Mayor Hagit Moshe and former National Religious Party Chairman Zevulun Orlev.

"We are in the midst of an amazing day of elections. We are in Jerusalem, I was at the Western Wall. There is so much joy and hope in the great vision of the Jewish people," Rabbi Peretz told Arutz Sheva.

"Deputy Mayor Hagit Moshe is here, as is Zevulun Orlev, who is one of the founders of religious Zionism. I derive a lot of strength from him. These are good friends of mine. We continue the path he inherited from Rabbi Reines.

"We do not start new things, we follow the path, we add to it and try to be relevant," stressed Rabbi Peretz.

"We walk around the polling stations and see the hard work which is being done there. There is a lot of enthusiasm. What you see here is that in hundreds of polling stations, youth, yeshiva students and students who lend a hand and come and support and help. When the fire is lit in their hearts it gets everybody going," he said.

Rabbi Peretz predicted that there would be "surprises" when to polls closed and the votes were counted following today's elections.