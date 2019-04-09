Did the scare campaign fail?

New Right, United Right, parties report jump in support from former Likud voters.

The New Right and United Right parties on Tuesday afternoon reported a "boomerang" effect following Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's recent aggressive campaign.

Over the past few days, Netanyahu has emphasized again and again that a too-small Likud would mean a left-wing government.

"Netanyahu has used Religious Zionism in the last elections, and now he's trying to do it again. But we see that he's not succeeding," one source said.

"The Likud sees us as little kids to beat up. They use cheap manipulative tactics and then as soon as the polls close the Prime Minister ignores the needs of the national camp.

The source also noted a downward trend in the number of people voting for Moshe Feiglin's Zehut party.