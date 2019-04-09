Justice Minister: 'Give us power to continue revolution'

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked urges public to support New Right, allow her to continue revolution in judicial system.

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, who is one of the New Right party's leaders, visited various polling booths around Israel today.

"Give me the power to continue the revolution in the Justice Ministry - vote for the New Right," she said. "[Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu is the next prime minister, that's a fact. The question is which coalition he'll form: left-wing with [Blue and White leader Benny] Gantz, or right-wing with the New Right."

"In the past four years, we've proven ourselves and made a huge change, by working hard for what we all believe in.

"We are committed to the values of Judaism and the Right. We have an amazing and high-quality [party] list. Give us the power to continue. Vote 'nun.'"

Ballots for the New Right party are marked by the Hebrew letter "nun."