Volunteers to bring right-wing voters to polls

Approximately 5000 volunteers on Tuesday afternoon will visit homes across Israel, offering to bring potential right-wing voters to the voting booths.

The volunteers, part of the Likud's "Moving Right" initiative, will begin working at 4:00p.m., and continue until the polls close at 10:00p.m.

Moving Right Chairman Mordechai Benita said that in the past day, he felt a "significant awakening" within the settlements and Religious Zionist areas.

"The public understood the importance of Moving Right and the importance of raising the number of voters, which is critical to a right-wing victory. Now, they want to act in order to succeed at their task."

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu voted in Jerusalem together with his wife Sara.

"This is a holy act, it's the essence of democracy," he said. "You need to choose well. I can't tell you what, [to choose] - but you know."