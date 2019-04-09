Syria: Suicide bombers attack military post

Suicide bombers dressed as farmers on Tuesday attacked a Syrian army position, killing three people and all the attackers, as well as destroying a tank, state media reported.

“The clash between the guards at the position and the terrorists resulted in three martyrs and the killing of all members of the terrorist group,” state media cited a military source as saying.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, ten people were killed in the attack, which occurred in a demilitarized area near Hama.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, which occurred at approximately 3:00a.m.

The area where the attack occurred in northwestern Syria is one of the last rebel strongholds.