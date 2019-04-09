Gabbay slams 'lie shared by Likud, Blue and White'

Labor party chairman votes in Tel Aviv. 'Size of the party does not matter. Don't let them crush the Labor party.'

Labor Party Chairman Avi Gabbay voted Tuesday morning at a polling station in Tel Aviv with his wife Ayelet and his son Daniel.

"In the past week a lie has been circulating that is shared by the Likud and Blue and White, a lie that says that there is some significance to a big party. Do not let them crush the Labor party, because otherwise, in the end, we'll see a Knesset with only right-wing parties."

"The party that established the State of Israel must not collapse because of a common lie of several right-wing parties," he added. “The Labor Party is coming into the elections as the most serious party in Israel, a party with real and practical plans to change the face of Israel, and with the best team in Israel.

"A team of fighters who will fight for the public and know how to make the required change,” Gabbay said.