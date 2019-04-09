Beresheet carries out another maneuver around the moon

On Tuesday morning the engineering team of SpaceIL and IAI successfully carried out another maneuver of Beresheet around the moon.



After completing the maneuver, Beresheet is in a circular orbit 200 km above the moon and will orbit the moon every two hours.

During the maneuver, the engines operated for about 78 seconds and the amount of fuel burned was 11.7 kg.



On Wednesday evening, Beresheet will execute the last maneuver before its expected landing between 10:00 - 11:00 p.m. Israel time on Thursday night. The actual time will be updated after the flight dynamics team makes the final calculations on Thursday morning.

The landing process will begin 30 minutes before the actual landing.