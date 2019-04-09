Watch: Netanyahu votes, urges Israelis to 'choose well'

'God willing, Israel will win," says Netanyahu as he votes

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu urged Israelis to "choose well" as he voted in a Tuesday general election in which he is seeking a fifth term in office.

"This is a sacred act, the essence of democracy, and we should be thankful for that," Netanyahu said at the Jerusalem school where he voted.

"You need to choose well, but I can't tell you for whom. Or I can, but I'm not going to. God willing, Israel will win."

The Prime Minister and his wife, Sara, cast their ballots at the Paula Ben Gurion School in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu made a final call on supporters to turn out to vote for the Likud, saying the ruling party needed to "close the gap" with the center-left Blue and White faction, which has led the Likud in a majority of pre-election polls.

AFP contributed to this report.