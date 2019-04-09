Blizzard-like weather for central US

The US' National Weather Service (NWS) warned that a major storm would bring blizzard conditions into the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Issuing weather advisories from Colorado to Wisconsin, NWS warned of difficulties tracking exactly where the storm would hit hardest.

"Major winter storm will produce heavy snow and near blizzard conditions to portions of the Northern Rockies, Northern/Central Plains into the Upper Mississippi Valley," an NWS forecast read. "There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms over parts of the Southeast."

"A major late-season winter storm will develop over parts of the Northern Rockies and move eastward to the Central Plains/Middle Mississippi Valley by Thursday.

"This storm is expected to intensify rapidly late Tuesday into Wednesday.

"The potentially high wind will produce life-threatening travel conditions with Blizzard (sic) conditions possible over portions of the Central/Northern Plains into the Upper Mississippi Valley late Tuesday into Thursday."

The weather service also noted that over 8 inches of snow would likely fall from northern Nebraska to southern Wyoming, with 18 inches or more falling in isolated areas.